Scale TransformX Executive Summit
Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 | 8:00am - 6:30pm PT
SF Jazz in San Francisco
This exclusive event hosts over 500 AI & Machine Learning leaders in-person at SF Jazz featuring fireside chats, keynotes, and expert panels with the world's leading AI experts. There will be various networking opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas on continued advancements and the future of AI.
We're bringing together the world's brightest AI leaders, visionaries, and executives across industries to explore operationalizing AI and Machine Learning.
Please note this event is invite-only.
Live Speakers
The world's top experts on AI & Machine Learning showcasing the current state of AI and what's possible.
Networking
Connect in person and expand your network with 500 prominent leaders in AI & Machine Learning.
One Day Only
An unforgettable gathering of AI visionaries for one-day of in-person sessions on Wednesday, October 19th.
venue
SF Jazz
This stunning, modern, and intimate setting allows the opportunity of in-person networking, booths, and live speaker sessions to an exclusive, curated audience.
SPEAKERS
The world's top experts on AI & Machine Learning
Showcasing the current state of AI and how they're advancing our understanding of what's possible
Eric Schmidt
Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures; Former CEO & Chairman, Google, Schmidt Futures
Neda Cvijetic
Senior Vice President – Head of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving (AD), Stellantis
Dr. Craig Martell
DoD Chief Digital and AI Officer, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)
FAQ
