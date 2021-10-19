TransformX
October 19th - 21st
All Speakers
The world’s top experts on AI & Machine Learning
Showcasing the current state of AI and how they’re advancing our understanding of what’s possible
Dr. Craig Martell
DoD Chief Digital and AI Officer, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)
Dr. Jane Pinelis
Chief, AI Assurance, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)Chief, AI Assurance
Dr. Lynne Parker
Associate Vice Chancellor; Director of the AI Tennessee Initiative, University of Tennessee Knoxville
Eric Schmidt
Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures; Former CEO & Chairman, Google, Schmidt Futures
Glenn Hofmann
Chief Analytics Officer, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Expertise, Large Teams Leadership, New York Life Insurance Company
Jeff Wilke
Chairman; retired as Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer, Re:Build Manufacturing
John List
Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor in Economics, University of Chicago
Marco Pavone
Director, Autonomous Vehicle Research; Associate Professor at Stanford University, Nvidia
Mark Valentine
Head of Federal, Scale AIFormerly, General Manager, National Security, Microsoft
Michael I. Jordan
Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor in the EECS Department and the Department of Statistics, University of California, Berkeley
Miriam Cha
Research Scientist, Artificial Intelligence Technology Group, MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Nadia Fawaz
Senior Staff Applied Research Scientist & Tech Lead Inclusive AI, Pinterest
Natalya Tatarchuk
Distinguished Technical Fellow and Chief Architect, VP, Professional Artistry & Graphics Innovation , Unity
Neda Cvijetic
Senior Vice President – Head of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving (AD), Stellantis
Pieter Abbeel
Director of the Berkeley Robot Learning Lab and Co-Director of the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence (BAIR) Lab, UC Berkeley and Covariant
Stephanie Halcrow
Senior Fellow; President, The Halcrow Group, George Mason University’s Center for Government Contracting
BRINGING TOGETHER THE BRIGHTEST MINDS IN AI AND MACHINE LEARNING