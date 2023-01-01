Koray is currently the Vice President of Research and Technology at DeepMind, where previously he was a research scientist and led the Deep Learning team. Before joining DeepMind, Koray was a research staff member at NEC Labs America in the machine learning department. During his PhD, Koray was in Yann LeCun’s group (Computational and Biological Learning Lab) at New York University and worked on unsupervised learning and deep learning. Before starting computer science studies, Koray did his masters and undergraduate in aerospace engineering.