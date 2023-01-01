Bradley Horowitz is a Vice President and Advisor to Google, where over the past decade he has led many of Google’s consumer products including Google Photos, Google News, Gmail, Google Drive and Docs, Google Voice, and Calendar. He has also led Google for Startups (an effort to foster opportunity for entrepreneurs worldwide) and co-founded Area 120 (Google’s internal incubator.) Before joining Google in February 2008, Horowitz was Yahoo's Vice President of Advanced Development where he drove the acquisitions of Flickr and MyBlogLog, launched the Brickhouse incubator, and developed new products like Yahoo! Pipes. Additionally, he was responsible for the company's initiative to open up its platform which included launching Hack Days, and overseeing the Yahoo Developer Network (YDN). Previously, he was co-founder and CTO of Virage, where he oversaw the technical direction of the company from its founding through its IPO and eventual acquisition by Autonomy. Horowitz was a Ph.D. candidate at the MIT Media Lab, where he worked on several topics related to computer vision, graphics and image processing. Horowitz holds more than a dozen patents in these fields. Horowitz has served on the Visiting Committee of the MIT Media Lab, the boards of Singapore Telecom, Issuu, Lyst, NextSense the Effortless Mastery Institute, and Curious Learning. Horowitz holds an MS in Media Science from MIT and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Michigan and is presently a Cornell Fellow. He and his wife Irene Au are avid angel investors (with over 100 investments), and advisors and supporters of the tech startup community.