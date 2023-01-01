Dr. Jane Pinelis is Chief of AI Assurance at the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). She leads a diverse team of testers and analysts in rigorous testing and evaluation (T&E) for CDAO capabilities, as well as development of T&E-specific products and standards to support testing of AI- enabled systems across the DoD. She also leads the team responsible for instantiating Responsible AI principles into DoD practices. Prior to joining the CDAO, Dr. Pinelis served as the Director of Test and Evaluation for USDI’s Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team, or “Project Maven.” She directed developmental testing for AI models, including computer vision, machine translation, facial recognition, and natural language processing. Dr. Pinelis is also co-author of “The Experiment of a Lifetime: Doing Science in the Wild for the United States Marine Corps.” Dr. Pinelis holds a BS in statistics, economics, and mathematics; an MA in statistics; and a PhD in statistics, all from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.