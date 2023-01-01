James is Senior Vice President for Technology & Society at Google where he reports to the CEO. He focuses on areas ranging from AI, computing infrastructure, to the future of work, the digital economy and sustainability that have potential for broad impact on society. He is Senior Partner emeritus of McKinsey & Company, and is Chair and director emeritus of the McKinsey Global Institute. He was appointed by President Obama as Vice Chair of the Global Development Council at the White House, and by Commerce Secretaries to the Digital Economy Board and the National Innovation Board. He is Vice Chair of the National AI Committee which advises the US President and the National AI initiative Office. He is a Visiting Professor at Oxford and a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s Committee on Responsible Computing. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Distinguished Fellow of Stanford’s AI Institute, a Distinguished Fellow in Ethics & AI at Oxford, and a Fellow of DeepMind. A Rhodes Scholar, he has a DPhil, MSc, MA from Oxford in AI and robotics, mathematics and computer science, a BSc from the University of Zimbabwe.