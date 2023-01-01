Jason Liang is a product manager at Scale AI, where he currently heads Scale Collect, Scale’s AI training data collection initiatives. While at Scale, he has spearheaded partnerships with a wide range of customers, including top autonomous vehicle companies, industry leaders in extended reality, and the United States government. Before joining Scale, Jason graduated from MIT with a double major in mathematics and computer science, and worked on Alexa as a software engineer at Amazon’s Lab126 division.