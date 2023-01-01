Jeff Wilke is Chairman and co-founder of Re:Build Manufacturing, a private company helping to bolster America’s industrial competitiveness. He retired as Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer in February 2021, after more than 21 years as a corporate officer. Jeff’s career includes leadership positions at AlliedSignal/Honeywell and software development at Accenture. He holds an MBA and an S.M. from MIT’s LGO program and a BSE in chemical engineering, summa cum laude, from Princeton. Jeff is an active philanthropist and mentor of startup founders who identify as female and/or People of Color. He is Vice Chairman of Code.org and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness. Jeff also serves on the board for FIGS, the first US company led by two female Cofounders to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.