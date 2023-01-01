Laura Major is the Chief Technology Officer at Motional, a global leader in driverless technology. Laura began her career as a Cognitive Engineer for Draper Laboratory, where she combined her psychology and engineering skills to design decision-making support devices for US astronauts and soldiers. After 12 years with the company, she served as Division Leader for the Information and Cognition Division. During this time, Laura was recognized by the Society of Women Engineers as an emerging leader. Laura also spent time at Aria Insights, Inc. (formerly known as CyPhy Works), a US-based drone manufacturer that specialized in developing highly advanced drones. She served as VP of Engineering, and then Chief Technology Officer, working on the development of autonomous aerial vehicles. She is co-author of the book What To Expect When You're Expecting Robots: The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration.