Mahesh is a Product Lead for eCommerce, building new ML-enabled product bets to help brands, retailers, & marketplaces create and maintain high-quality catalogs. Prior to Scale, Mahesh worked on self-driving cars as an engineer on the Perception team at Lyft Level 5, and on network infrastructure as an engineer at Microsoft Azure. While studying Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at UC Berkeley, Mahesh also conducted reinforcement learning research to model the impact of self-driving cars on traffic systems.