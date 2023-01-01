Mike Schroepfer is Meta's first Senior Fellow, where he focuses on supporting the company’s strategic technology priorities including its investments in AI and development of technical talent. From 2013 to 2022, he served as Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, where he led the development of the technology and teams that enabled the company to scale to billions of people around the world and make breakthroughs in fields like AI and virtual reality. In addition to his work at Meta, Mike is a climate tech investor and philanthropist. He is the co-founder of Additional Ventures, a purpose-driven organization powering bold, high-risk innovations to solve complex challenges across climate action, biomedical research, community resiliency, and American democracy.