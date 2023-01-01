Dr. Miriam Cha is a research scientist in the Artificial Intelligence Technology Group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Her research centers around multimodal representation learning and cross-modal synthesis. She is interested in developing artificial intelligence to be able to interpret and translate multimodal information, similar to how humans have a natural ability to process and relate inputs from different sensory modalities. She is currently investigating learning algorithms for multiple remote sensing modalities as well as medical modalities. Dr. Cha completed her PhD in computer science at Harvard University in 2019. She received BS and MS degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. She was a recipient of a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, a National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship, and a Lincoln Scholars Fellowship.