Mohammed Husain is a Solutions Engineer at Scale AI, supporting technical solutioning for the DoD, Federal Civilian, and IC verticals. Previously, he supported system acquisition as a Developmental Engineer at the National Reconnaissance Office. Prior to that, he spent several years supporting on- board diagnostics (OBD) test and evaluation for hybrid-electric vehicle platforms in the automotive industry. Mohammed received his B.S. Aerospace Engineering from UCLA in 2017 and is currently working on his M.S. Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.
