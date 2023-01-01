Osvald Nitski is a Strategic Product Manager for Scale Rapid's NLP and NLG products. Scale Rapid is an annotation software platform that enables customers to collect high-quality labels almost instantly, whether it's a small calibration batch or millions of labels in a tight timeframe. Prior to Joining Scale, Osvald co-founded Provision, a YC-backed document intelligence platform for the construction industry. He formerly worked as machine learning engineer and researcher and has published in ACL and The Lancet Digital Health. He studied engineering at the University of Toronto and computer science at the University of Waterloo.