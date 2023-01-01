Rong Yan is currently the CTO for Verishop Inc, a social e-commerce platform that combines quality curation and discovery with the convenience you’ve come to expect. He was the Senior Engineering Director of Product Engineering in Snap Inc. His team is responsible for developing and maintaining the core product features in Snapchat, which is one of the most popular mobile applications in the world. Before joining Snap, he was the Director of Data Science and Infrastructure in Square Inc. from 2013 to 2014, an engineering manager for the Ads Relevance & Quality team in Facebook from 2009 to 2013, responsible for optimizing delivery performance for all Facebook ad products, and a Research Staff Member in the IBM T. J. Watson Research Center from 2006 to 2009. Dr. Yan received his M.Sc. (2004) and Ph.D. (2006) degree from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science. His research interests include large-scale machine learning, data mining, social media, multimedia information retrieval and computer vision. More information about Rong can be found at his homepage, http://yanrong.info.