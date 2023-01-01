With over 15 years of experience in the field of sales, business development and management consulting, Saad leads a dynamic team supporting Grab’s merchant-partners in Southeast Asia. He and the team are focused on helping these merchant-partners grow and optimise their presence on the platform across the different verticals within the Grab ecosystem, which includes GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress, GrabPay and GrabAds. Saad was previously the Regional Head of Business Development and Partnerships for GrabFood, where he built and led the team responsible for acquiring and managing key restaurant partners across Southeast Asia. Prior to joining Grab, Saad was previously the Head of Business Development for Uber in Southeast Asia, as well as India. He has also held roles in the Tata Group, Times of India Group, and Publicis (France).