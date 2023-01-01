Tony is the head of machine learning and vice president of engineering for personalization at Spotify. He leads a team of 100+ engineers and machine learners running Spotify's Home Page, Search Engine, Programming Platform, Voice Interface and User/Content Valuation. Tony also oversees the company-wide machine learning and AI strategy. Spotify’s ML strategy drives platform investments with new capabilities (across model training, serving, feature stores, logging and experimentation) as well as best practices in engineering and science. Previously, Tony was the director of machine learning at Netflix, where he launched improvements to many of its personalization algorithms. From 2001 to 2020, Tony was a tenured professor at Columbia University where he published hundreds of scientific articles with tens of thousands of citations. Tony holds a PhD from MIT.