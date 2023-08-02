Developing reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions — built on four core pillars: Infrastructure, Data, Orchestration, and Experience.
Scale powers national AI transformation with Government-grade data and rigorous model evaluation for tailored AI solutions on proven infrastructure
Scale partners with leading governments and enterprises worldwide to turn policy ambition into AI reality.
Scale enables the design, deployment, and scaling of sovereign, secure, and scalable AI systems that drive impact and advance the mission to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions.
End-to-End AI Data Engineering
Use case implementation
Upskilling & Enablement
Sovereign-by-Design Architecture
Built on secure infrastructure compliant with national security requirements and data mandates
Proven National-Scale Expertise
Experience supporting mission-critical AI for governments and public institutions
Embedded Local Presence
On-the-ground, multilingual teams, including Arabic-speaking talent to ensure sustained capability transfer and long-term ownership
Human-in-the-Loop Assurance
Expert oversight combined with automation to deliver secure, accurate, and scalable AI outputs
End-to-End Transformation
From strategy and data foundations to deployment, enablement, and ongoing operations
Loading quotes...
0%
0%
Reduced legislative drafting & benchmarking time
0K+ Students
0K+ Students
AI learning platform
0% Faster
0% Faster
Regulatory technology for public safety and licensing
Automated building permit and planning reviews, reducing approval timelines while improving consistency, accuracy, and policy alignment across planning authorities.
Manual extraction from architectural drawings, frequent regulatory changes, and fragmented review workflows slowed permit decisions and increased reviewer workload.
10× faster permit review cycles
32 automated regulatory checks
80% accuracy in identifying compliance issues
Multi-agent AI support for planning officers
6 weeks from development to planner-ready deployment