Event
ICLR (International Conference on Learning Representations)May 7-11, 2024
Defense
Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.
Generative AI
Scale Generative AI Data Engine Demos
Scale’s Data Engine enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted, subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.
01
Generative AI - Assisted Instruction Following Demo
02
Generative AI - Span RLHF
03
Generative AI - Human Feedback and Preference Ranking
AUTOMOTIVE DATA ENGINE
Scale Automotive Data Engine Demos
The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.
01
Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo
02
Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo
03
Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo
04
Data Engine: Mapping Demo
05
Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo
06
Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo
07
Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo
08