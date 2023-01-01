Christian Szegedy
Christian Szegedy is a researcher at Google Brain. He discovered adversarial examples, invented BatchNorm.
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Piecing together our future through stories from the frontlines of AI.
Christian Szegedy is a researcher at Google Brain. He discovered adversarial examples, invented BatchNorm.
Jeremy Howard is an entrepreneur, business strategist, developer, and educator. He is a founding researcher at fast.ai.