Christian Szegedy

Yeah, so actually it was ... It's a stupid story because I had these adversarial examples lying in my drawer for more than a year, or almost two years. I discovered them in 2011, but then Wojciech came to me and wanted to write a paper with all kinds of ... So, I was too lazy to publish it and then Wojciech said, "Okay, you have this thing and we can combine with other stuff and then publish a joint paper with various intriguing properties." And as people started to bail out and they didn't put their own stuff because it was, like, not interesting enough or whatever, and then the paper mostly was about adversarial examples.

But if I would have known it beforehand, I would have just wrote a paper, like, with Wojciech alone, or maybe completely alone, and then I'd have ... like, just with the title of Adversarial Examples. So, actually, we planned with my manager to write a paper with a title like Blind Spots in Neural Networks a year earlier just on that topic, but we just ... I just was too lazy to do it.