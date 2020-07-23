Jeremy Howard

Well, it came out of my frustration with my failures at Enlitic. I had this much bigger vision than radiology. It was really to transform how diagnosis and treatment planning was done throughout medicine. And it was clear I wasn't going to be able to achieve that at Enlitic. As a startup, I couldn't get access to the data that we needed. I found places that had the data and really just came down to, "we're not going to share it with the company because we don't want you profiting from our data." It also was totally incompatible with the incentives of both the investors and the staff who saw we had a product market fit with radiology. "Why do you want to go to something else? Like focus on the thing that's working great."