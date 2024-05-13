Leaderboards

Our evaluations are performed by thoroughly vetted experts using domain specific methodologies, ensuring the highest quality and credibility.

Our evaluations are performed by thoroughly vetted experts using domain specific methodologies, ensuring the highest quality and credibility.

Learn more about our evaluation methodology here →

If you’d like to add your model to this leaderboard or a future version, please contact seal@scale.com. To ensure leaderboard integrity, we require that models can only be featured the FIRST TIME when an organization encounters the prompts.