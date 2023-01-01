Mapping logo

Mapping

The flexible solution to develop and scale your own custom maps.

Product

Mapping Products

  • Scale Multi-Source Maps

    Combine satellite and other sensor data to build a comprehensive map and easily scale into large regions.

    • Multi-source

    • Observable and semantic features

    • Fully customized taxonomy

  • Lidar Maps

    Label Lidar point clouds to generate 3D computer vision maps. Generate digital twins of indoor or outdoor environments.

    • Onboard camera integration

    • Observable and semantic features

    • Fully customized taxonomy

  • Map Updates

    Update your maps quickly and efficiently, for a fraction of the cost of redoing the map.

    • Rapid turnaround

    • Road feature changes

    • Model enhancement

How it works

Easily Start, Optimize, and Scale HD Maps

Map annotation

Mapping tasks start by annotating physical road features (such as lane and region boundaries) as vectors, to provide discrete quantitative thresholds useful for path-planning and simulation.

Benefits

Accelerate ML Development and HD Map Creation

  • example-1

    Your Maps, Your Way

    Own your own maps. Add new regions when you need without going through time-consuming processes with vendors, and layer on company-specific metadata (e.g. drop box locations) to develop proprietary maps.

  • example-2

    Multi-Sensor Support

    Submit LiDAR with or without image data (including satellite imagery) for annotation. Pre-labeled map titles or existing maps are also supported for fast and seamless validation of and updates to existing maps.

  • example-3

    Comprehensive Labeling

    High-precision annotation of road features, lane directions, traffic signs, and more. Establish relationships between objects (e.g. traffic signs to lanes) with object linking to enhance navigation and motion planning models.

  • example-3

    High Quality at Speed

    Maximize map quality without sacrificing speed. With tiling and stitching, map sections are split into tiles to enhance labeling quality and efficiency and stitched back together to create a comprehensive map.

  • example-3

    Change Detection & Updates

    Ensure maps never go out of date. Changes to map tiles (e.g. new stop signs) can be quickly detected and validated using a variety of inputs and Scale’s dynamic workforce. Updated map tiles seamless fit into existing maps.

  • example-3

    Automated Quality Pipeline

    Have confidence in the quality of annotated maps. Quality assurance systems built into the product monitor and prevent errors. Confidence scores trigger varying levels and types of human review.

“We really value our partnership with Scale and their ability to deliver custom workflows that suit our needs across a variety of mapping and deep learning models. Scale's high-quality, rapidly labeled data will enable us to ramp our map expansion, allowing us to provide more service to customers like Dominos.”

Eleonor Concepcion

Software Operations Program Manager, Nuro,

Get Started Today

Get Started
Talk To Sales