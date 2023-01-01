Products
Mapping
The flexible solution to develop and scale your own custom maps.
Product
Mapping Products
Scale Multi-Source Maps
Combine satellite and other sensor data to build a comprehensive map and easily scale into large regions.
Multi-source
Observable and semantic features
Fully customized taxonomy
Lidar Maps
Label Lidar point clouds to generate 3D computer vision maps. Generate digital twins of indoor or outdoor environments.
Onboard camera integration
Observable and semantic features
Fully customized taxonomy
Map Updates
Update your maps quickly and efficiently, for a fraction of the cost of redoing the map.
Rapid turnaround
Road feature changes
Model enhancement
How it works
Easily Start, Optimize, and Scale HD Maps
Mapping tasks start by annotating physical road features (such as lane and region boundaries) as vectors, to provide discrete quantitative thresholds useful for path-planning and simulation.
Benefits
Accelerate ML Development and HD Map Creation
Your Maps, Your Way
Own your own maps. Add new regions when you need without going through time-consuming processes with vendors, and layer on company-specific metadata (e.g. drop box locations) to develop proprietary maps.
Multi-Sensor Support
Submit LiDAR with or without image data (including satellite imagery) for annotation. Pre-labeled map titles or existing maps are also supported for fast and seamless validation of and updates to existing maps.
Comprehensive Labeling
High-precision annotation of road features, lane directions, traffic signs, and more. Establish relationships between objects (e.g. traffic signs to lanes) with object linking to enhance navigation and motion planning models.
High Quality at Speed
Maximize map quality without sacrificing speed. With tiling and stitching, map sections are split into tiles to enhance labeling quality and efficiency and stitched back together to create a comprehensive map.
Change Detection & Updates
Ensure maps never go out of date. Changes to map tiles (e.g. new stop signs) can be quickly detected and validated using a variety of inputs and Scale’s dynamic workforce. Updated map tiles seamless fit into existing maps.
Automated Quality Pipeline
Have confidence in the quality of annotated maps. Quality assurance systems built into the product monitor and prevent errors. Confidence scores trigger varying levels and types of human review.
““We really value our partnership with Scale and their ability to deliver custom workflows that suit our needs across a variety of mapping and deep learning models. Scale's high-quality, rapidly labeled data will enable us to ramp our map expansion, allowing us to provide more service to customers like Dominos.””
Eleonor Concepcion
Software Operations Program Manager, Nuro,