Nucleus icon

Scale Nucleus Pricing

Command and control for your ML dataset.

Try Nucleus

Pricing

Explore Pricing

Free

Try Nucleus with no commitments

Subscription / Month

Free

Seats

Unlimited

Included Data Volume

10,000

Price / 1,000 Items

Data Volume

--

Querying

$0.00

Embedding Indexing

$0.00

Autotag Creation

$0.00

Model Error Computation

$0.00

Scale Model Zoo Inference

$0.00

All pricing is for data that does not contain Restricted Information, as defined by Scale AI’s Master Software and Services Agreement. For projects that contain Restricted Information, or for public sector or government projects that require specialized data handling or security, please contact us.

Feature Support

Free

Basic features to get started

Similarity Search

Autotag

Scale Model Zoo

3D Data Support

Privacy Mode

Custom Embeddings

Invoicing

Duis mollis

FAQ

Get Started Today

Try Nucleus For Free