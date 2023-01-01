Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Nucleus for University Researchers
World class data curation should be accessible to everyone.
Why Scale university
Empowering University Students and Faculty
For Researchers
Present your research
For researchers finding it difficult to reproduce and interpret their research data, you can get started with Nucleus to ensure your data is findable, accessible, interoperable, and re-useable. Nucleus enables you to build better models through data exploration, curation, and quality assurance.
For Students
Demo your projects
For students struggling with ML projects, Nucleus can support your project whether you have labels, models, or an empty repo. Search over your unlabeled data with Natural Language Search, create classifiers with Nucleus Autotags, and demo your project with our auto-generated charts, confusion, and correlation matrices.
Engineering blog
Improving Datasets with Scale Nucleus
Better ML starts with understanding your data in depth. To improve your ML models, you need to understand your models’ qualitative failure modes, fix them by gathering the right data, and curate diverse scenarios.