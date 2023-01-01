Mariupol Damage Identification

Public dataset identifying damage sustained in Mariupol as of March 21st, 2022 on a by-structure level. This dataset aims to support the mission-driven AI community across government, humanitarian, and academic sectors.

OVERVIEW

Mariupol Damage Identification Dataset

310

Sq. KM Scene of Mariupol

3

Levels of damage assessment

81,000+

structures in total

DATA COLLECTION

Satellite Constellation Imagery

DATA ANNOTATION

Identifying And Assessing Damage

Polygon Labeled

In this Mariupol dataset, each structure is labeled with a polygon. Because of the difficulty of placing precise polygons in dense urban areas, Scale created an auto-segment polygon tool. This tool allows labelers to place a bounding box over an area with a building and leverages machine learning to transform that bounding box into a precise polygon covering the building’s rooftop.

Mariupol

All buildings receive a damage assessment on a three-point scale:

  • Undamaged building

    No Damage

    No visible holes or cracks in the roof

  • Damaged building

    Damaged

    Roofs with holes or partially collapsed

  • Destroyed building

    Destroyed

    Roof is completely collapsed

DEV KIT

Ukraine dataset cover
