Self driving car
Public Sector

Applying leading commercial AI technology to the public sector.

Public Sector

Applying leading commercial AI technology to the public sector. 
Supported Entities

Accelerating AI for Governments, Education Sector, and Non-Profits

Scale is able to apply its leading commercial technology to a wide range of public sector entities including:

Governments

    International, National, Federal

    State, Provincial, or Territorial

    Local, Municipal, County

Education

    Universities

    K-12

Non-Profits

    NGOs

    Non-profit organizations

Use Cases

Advanced, Mission-Ready AI for the Public Sector

Mission-focused public sector organizations need help to improve their support for the constituents who rely on them most. Artificial intelligence holds promise for helping them deliver ethical, accurate, efficient, and effective services.

Government
Public Safety
Computer vision applications for traffic management, detecting dangerous driving conditions, or identifying unsafe drivers.
Regulation
Large Language Models for regulatory and rule-making agencies to ingest and process public comments and draft responses to stakeholders.
Education
Custom Curriculums and Student Tutors
Large language models acting as the personal chat tutor to students, and assisting teachers in building curriculums, guides, quizzes, and tests.
Loss Prevention
Computer vision for loss prevention such as anti-theft of catalytic converters from bus fleets.
Non-Profits
Natural disaster response
Computer vision models that rapidly survey damage after a natural disaster, helping send aid to where it is needed most.
Copilots
Increase the efficiency of your workforce by equipping them with LLMs that can summarize and generate content.
Why Scale

Unlock your new superpowers with Scale AI

Scale is a pure-play AI company with deep expertise in computer vision machine learning and the natural language processing used in large language models.

Safe

Since its origin, Scale has supported "life and limb" AI use cases such as self-driving cars and government intelligence programs.

Responsible AI

Scale supports governments and the Fortune 500 with test and evaluation capabilities and high-quality training datasets to help meet ethical and responsible AI objectives.

Innovation

Scale continues to push the boundaries of what AI can deliver for the public sector. Our innovation becomes your application.

OpenAI GPT-3.5 Fine-Tuning Partnership
Scale is proud to be OpenAI's preferred partner for GPT-3.5 fine-tuning.
Meta Llama 2 Launch Partner
Scale is proud to be a Meta Llama 2 launch partner.
OpenAI Process Supervision
Scale built PRM800K to improve mathematical reasoning with process supervision.
Trusted

Trusted by Federal Agencies and World-Class Companies

We partner with federal agencies to help them put AI to work to help them deliver on their missions. We developed the platform to evaluate leading Generative AI Systems at DEF CON 31 as Announced by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy OSTP. We also partner with leading model builders like OpenAI to evaluate the safety of their models.

Automated systems should be developed with consultation from diverse communities, stakeholders, and domain experts to identify concerns, risks, and potential impacts of the system. Systems should undergo pre-deployment testing, risk identification and mitigation, and ongoing monitoring that demonstrate they are safe and effective based on their intended use, mitigation of unsafe outcomes including those beyond the intended use, and adherence to domain-specific standards.

Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights

Office of Science and Technology Policy, White House

Why Customize Your Own Model?

Your Challenges Are Unique. Your Model Should Be Too.

Base models are trained on publicly available internet data, not on a law firm's private documents, a wealth manager's research reports, or an accounting firm's financial statements. This specific data and context is the key to helping a model go from generic responses to actionable insights for specific use cases.

Performance
 Models customized with your proprietary data perform better at your high-priority tasks.
Customizability
Customize models to your specific use cases, and shape how they respond to common scenarios so they can be an effective extension of your brand.
Safely
Enhance the safety of your models with human-in-the-loop testing, evaluation, and monitoring.
RESOURCES

Learn more about our Public Sector Capabilities

See it in action

Scale’s Mariupol Damage Identification Dataset

Scale’s Damage Identification as a Service was named one of Times best inventions of 2022 and features our work identifying damage to buildings in Mariupol Ukraine. Scale also developed an open dataset including annotations that supports structure and damage identification use cases. This highlights Scale’s ability to provide large-scale data and AI services to the public sector, and this use can case be applied to other use cases for the DoD and Government Agencies working on disaster response

Scale’s Smart Port Lab is being built in the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
