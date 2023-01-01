Products
Why Scale university
Empowering University Students and Faculty
For Researchers
Advance your research
For faculty members tired of waiting on data to be annotated, you can get started with Rapid without going through a project approval process. Rapid allows you to accelerate your model training by setting up projects right away, and receiving initial labeled data back within hours.
For Students
Label data with no barriers
For students stuck using available open-sourced datasets, Rapid can support your project no matter how big or small your labeling need. Get started as soon as you register - and even label your data yourself. With Rapid, you can make your project take off.
customer case
Peer-Reviewed Doesn’t Mean Perfect Data
Supervised learning works reliably to solve a wide range of problems, and meanwhile its success depends on the assumption that all training data is correctly labeled.