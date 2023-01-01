rapid-logo

Scale Rapid for University Researchers

Labeled data should be accessible to everyone.

Get Started

Overview

Advancing AI Research for Universities

Get Started
overview-dashboard

Why Scale university

Empowering University Students and Faculty

customer case

Peer-Reviewed Doesn’t Mean Perfect Data

Supervised learning works reliably to solve a wide range of problems, and meanwhile its success depends on the assumption that all training data is correctly labeled.

Learn More
university-illinoiscornell-universitycal-polyberkelymituniversity-of-texascolumbia-universitycarnegie-mellon-university

Get Labeled Data Today!

Get Started
Talk To Sales