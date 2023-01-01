Machine learning is a rapidly evolving field with significant advancements being made by a robust research community. To support leading teams working on cutting edge research, we are pleased to offer Scale for AI Research.

What is Scale for AI Research? Starting with our NLP product offering (Scale Text and Scale Document), we will provide research teams with at-cost annotations for the development of open-sourced datasets to push forward AI research. We are especially interested in supporting ethical AI initiatives and can offer further discounts for projects aimed at making AI more equitable for under-represented peoples and mitigating dataset biases.

How does it work?

Step 1: Submit the form below with a description of the dataset you'd like to develop

Step 2: Our ML team will assess the request and follow up to understand the dataset size and specify the annotation task

Step 3: Scale AI will annotate the dataset