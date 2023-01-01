Gartner Report

Artificial Intelligence Demands That CIOs Foster a Data-Literate Society

Artificial Intelligence Demands That CIOs Foster a Data-Literate Society - Hero image

Artificial intelligence uses algorithms to make sense of and act upon diverse, complex and fast-moving data — its entire reason for being. CIOs responsible for enabling AI initiatives need to foster a culture of data literacy to drive success with AI-based systems.

This report helps CIOs and business leaders overcome key challenges related to AI including:

  • The consequences of getting data "right" or "wrong" and unintentionally reinforcing harmful biases
  • Beliefs that AI algorithms and functionality are more important than data in AI-powered applications and platforms
  • Bridging the gap betweenbIT and business professionals involved in AI

