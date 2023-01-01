PandaSet aims to promote and advance research and development in autonomous driving and machine learning. The first open-source AV dataset made available for both academic and commercial use, PandaSet combines Hesai’s best-in-class LiDAR sensors with Scale AI’s high-quality data annotation. It features:

48,000+ camera images

16,000+ LiDAR sweeps

100+ scenes

28 annotation classes

37 semantic segmentation labels

Full sensor suite: 1x mechanical spinning LiDAR (Pandar64), 1x forward-facing LiDAR (PandarGT), 6x cameras, On-board GPS/IMU