Sophisticated LiDAR technology meets high-quality data annotation

PandaSet aims to promote and advance research and development in autonomous driving and machine learning. The first open-source AV dataset made available for both academic and commercial use, PandaSet combines Hesai’s best-in-class LiDAR sensors with Scale AI’s high-quality data annotation. It features:

  • 48,000+ camera images
  • 16,000+ LiDAR sweeps
  • 100+ scenes
  • 28 annotation classes
  • 37 semantic segmentation labels
  • Full sensor suite: 1x mechanical spinning LiDAR (Pandar64), 1x forward-facing LiDAR (PandarGT), 6x cameras, On-board GPS/IMU

