Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Sophisticated LiDAR technology meets high-quality data annotation
Download PandaSet
PandaSet aims to promote and advance research and development in autonomous driving and machine learning. The first open-source AV dataset made available for both academic and commercial use, PandaSet combines Hesai’s best-in-class LiDAR sensors with Scale AI’s high-quality data annotation. It features:
- 48,000+ camera images
- 16,000+ LiDAR sweeps
- 100+ scenes
- 28 annotation classes
- 37 semantic segmentation labels
- Full sensor suite: 1x mechanical spinning LiDAR (Pandar64), 1x forward-facing LiDAR (PandarGT), 6x cameras, On-board GPS/IMU