Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
The comprehensive annotation platform for images
Scale Image Datasheet
Learn how to accelerate the development of AI applications with the most comprehensive annotation platform for image data. Capable of supporting annotations for a wide range of computer vision, natural language and classification applications, machine learning teams trust Scale Image to accelerate and ensure the successful deployment of high-quality models.