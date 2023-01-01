Products
The Learning Curve
Using Scale Nucleus and Rapid to Label New Datasets Efficiently
View On-Demand
Scale Nucleus and Scale Rapid work hand in hand to enable easy and efficient access to quality training data through quality labels, and precisely directed labeling spend through dataset management. Barrett will use an industrial IoT example to explain how you can easily and cost-effectively label your first training dataset with Rapid, and then iteratively and strategically improve it with Nucleus.