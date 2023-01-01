Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
CustomersSee all customers
RLHF for Large Language Models
Powering the next generation of language models, today.
Trusted by the world’s most ambitious AI teams.
what we do
Data Labeling for LLMs
Specialized Workforces
Generate best-in-class quality data with skilled annotators in domains including linguistics, programming, mathematics and many more.
Instant Feedback Loop
Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead.
Exponential Ramp
Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.
USE CASES
Optimize language applications with human feedback
Content Generation
Generate compelling and engaging content.
Chatbots
Understand queries and return superior responses.
Computer Programming
Accelerate and enhance software development.
see it in action
Explore RLHF Workflows
1. Get InstructGPT-Style Data
Easily launch InstructGPT-style generation projects with our preset projects. Our expert workforce that specializes in text generation will return data in hours.
2. Compare Model Outputs
Leverage Rapid’s interface to have our specialized workforce rank, verify, and/or interact with model outputs.