RLHF for Large Language Models

Powering the next generation of language models, today.

AI Text Generator
  • openai
  • adept
  • carperai
  • cohere
  • stability ai
  • meta
  • microsoft
  • stanford

Trusted by the world’s most ambitious AI teams.

what we do

Data Labeling for LLMs

high quality

Specialized Workforces

Generate best-in-class quality data with skilled annotators in domains including linguistics, programming, mathematics and many more.

llm-1
flexible annotation

Instant Feedback Loop

Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead.

llm-1
proven scalability

Exponential Ramp

Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.

llm-1

USE CASES

Optimize language applications with human feedback

  • example-1

    Content Generation

    Generate compelling and engaging content.

  • example-2

    Chatbots

    Understand queries and return superior responses.

  • example-3

    Computer Programming

    Accelerate and enhance software development.

see it in action

Explore RLHF Workflows

Get started

1. Get InstructGPT-Style Data

Easily launch InstructGPT-style generation projects with our preset projects. Our expert workforce that specializes in text generation will return data in hours.

2. Compare Model Outputs

Leverage Rapid’s interface to have our specialized workforce rank, verify, and/or interact with model outputs.

Get Labeled Data Today!