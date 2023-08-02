Scale

Blurred discs

RLHF for Large Language Models

Powering the next generation of language models, today.

AI Text Generator

Trusted by the world's most ambitious AI teams.
Meet our customers

Use cases

Optimize language applications with human feedback

Features section blurred background
content generation

Content generation

Generate compelling and engaging content

chatbots

Chatbots

Understand queries and return superior responses

computer programming

Computer Programming

Accelerate and enhance software development

RESOURCES

Learn more about reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF)

Quote background image
See it in action

Optimize language applications with human feedback

Blurred bg

01

Get InstructGPT-Style Data

Easily launch InstructGPT-style generation projects with our preset projects. Our expert workforce that specializes in text generation will return data in hours.

02

Compare Model Outputs

Leverage Rapid’s interface to have our specialized workforce rank, verify, and/or interact with model outputs.

What we do

Data Labeling for LLMs

The world’s most ambitious AI teams trust Scale to provide highest quality data for their language models. Our platform offers a highly specialized workforce across languages and domains with unparalleled scalability and flexible tools.

Pink blurry background
High quality

Specialized Workforces

Generate best-in-class quality data with skilled annotators in domains including linguistics, programming, mathematics and many more.

Flexible Annotation

Instant Feedback Loop

Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead.

Proven Scalability

Exponential Ramp

Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.

Scale discs

Get Labeled data today!

Build AI