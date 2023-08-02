RLHF for Large Language Models
Optimize language applications with human feedback
Content generation
Generate compelling and engaging content
Chatbots
Understand queries and return superior responses
Computer Programming
Accelerate and enhance software development
Learn more about reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF)
01
Get InstructGPT-Style Data
Easily launch InstructGPT-style generation projects with our preset projects. Our expert workforce that specializes in text generation will return data in hours.
02
Compare Model Outputs
Leverage Rapid’s interface to have our specialized workforce rank, verify, and/or interact with model outputs.
Data Labeling for LLMs
The world’s most ambitious AI teams trust Scale to provide highest quality data for their language models. Our platform offers a highly specialized workforce across languages and domains with unparalleled scalability and flexible tools.
Specialized Workforces
Generate best-in-class quality data with skilled annotators in domains including linguistics, programming, mathematics and many more.
Instant Feedback Loop
Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead.
Exponential Ramp
Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.