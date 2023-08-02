Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems – ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

AI Expertise We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic, Cohere) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.

Continuous Improvement Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.

Flexibility & Speed We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.

Multimodal We support both text-based data such as emails and intelligence reports as well as visual data such as satellite imagery or other sensor data.

Traceability Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.