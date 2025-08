Key takeaways

Discover a novel architecture for reward modeling that achieves large improvements on both math and natural language tasks.

Learn how to implement goal-conditioned rewards into post-training and decoding pipelines to filter 55% of tokens without accuracy loss, significantly reducing computational costs.

Explore how this research advances LLM alignment and control, setting new directions for developing more reliable, efficient, and interpretable AI systems.

Join Scale AI researchers as they present their NeurIPS 2024 main track paper, Learning Goal-Conditioned Representations for Language Reward Models, introducing a novel approach to improving LLM alignment. This technical session will explore how goal-conditioned representations can enhance reward modeling and significantly reduce computational costs. Through a detailed examination of the methodology and results, we'll demonstrate how this approach achieves substantial improvements in both model performance and decoding efficiency. The presentation will be followed by an in-depth discussion of practical implementation considerations and future research directions.