Shop Chat
Powering Next Gen E-Commerce Experiences Through Personalized Discovery.
Personalized Shopping Assistant
What is Shop Chat?
Search
Enhance your search capabilities by leveraging hybrid and multi-modal search that is personalized to each of your customers.
Chat
Enable customers to ask complex or research-intensive questions and harness the true power of personalization.
Discover
Surface similar or related products for customers using natural language interactions.
Category Coverage
Enhance Discovery For Any Product Category
App Features
A Whole New Approach to Shopping
Personalized Discovery
Utilize customer attributes like demographics, previous searches, and purchase history to craft a unique and tailored shopping journey for each individual.
Seamless Integration
Seamless Integration: Deploy Shop Chat directly within your cloud environment via API for a streamlined experience.
Category Coverage
Our ready-to-use solution supports all product categories, including but not limited to beauty, apparel, electronics, and furniture.
Chat Interface
Extend personalized search with a chat interface that responds to detailed inquiries and complex Q&A, offering a more extensive and precise solution than the situational chatbots used today.
Fine-tuned Models
Shop Chat's Generative AI models have been meticulously fine-tuned for market-leading retrieval and conversational chat interfaces. Further customization with brand-specific data is supported.
Nuanced Queries
All products are automatically enriched using attribute enrichment solutions and embedded using multi-modal encoders, empowering greater personalization and enabling more nuanced and subjective search queries from buyers.
Why Scale
A Trusted Leader Brings AI Expertise to E-Commerce
Faster go to market: Shop Chat is more than just large language models (LLMs) and basic retrieval; it boasts features like a fine tuned retrieval engine, product associations, and hybrid search. This comprehensive solution allows swift integration, bypassing months of internal R&D.
Deep AI expertise: Scale's pioneering work in RLHF has enabled them to develop LLMs that overcome typical control and performance risks, making them suitable for customer-facing applications.
Market-leading catalog capabilities: Good item health is essential for great product discovery experiences. Scale's deep expertise in attribute tagging across every major product category powers various use cases, optimizing the search experience.