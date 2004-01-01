Faster go to market: Shop Chat is more than just large language models (LLMs) and basic retrieval; it boasts features like a fine tuned retrieval engine, product associations, and hybrid search. This comprehensive solution allows swift integration, bypassing months of internal R&D.

Deep AI expertise: Scale's pioneering work in RLHF has enabled them to develop LLMs that overcome typical control and performance risks, making them suitable for customer-facing applications.