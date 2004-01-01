Shop Chat

Powering Next Gen E-Commerce Experiences Through Personalized Discovery.

Personalized Shopping Assistant

What is Shop Chat?

  • Search

    Search

    Enhance your search capabilities by leveraging hybrid and multi-modal search that is personalized to each of your customers.

  • Chat

    Chat

    Enable customers to ask complex or research-intensive questions and harness the true power of personalization.

  • Discover

    Discover

    Surface similar or related products for customers using natural language interactions.

Category Coverage

Enhance Discovery For Any Product Category

App Features

A Whole New Approach to Shopping

  • Personalized Discovery

    Personalized Discovery

    Utilize customer attributes like demographics, previous searches, and purchase history to craft a unique and tailored shopping journey for each individual.

  • Seamless Integration

    Seamless Integration

    Seamless Integration: Deploy Shop Chat directly within your cloud environment via API for a streamlined experience.

  • Category Coverage

    Category Coverage

    Our ready-to-use solution supports all product categories, including but not limited to beauty, apparel, electronics, and furniture.

  • Chat Interface

    Chat Interface

    Extend personalized search with a chat interface that responds to detailed inquiries and complex Q&A, offering a more extensive and precise solution than the situational chatbots used today.

  • fine-tuned models

    Fine-tuned Models

    Shop Chat's Generative AI models have been meticulously fine-tuned for market-leading retrieval and conversational chat interfaces. Further customization with brand-specific data is supported.

  • Nuanced Queries

    Nuanced Queries

    All products are automatically enriched using attribute enrichment solutions and embedded using multi-modal encoders, empowering greater personalization and enabling more nuanced and subjective search queries from buyers.

Why Scale

A Trusted Leader Brings AI Expertise to E-Commerce

  • Faster go to market: Shop Chat is more than just large language models (LLMs) and basic retrieval; it boasts features like a fine tuned retrieval engine, product associations, and hybrid search. This comprehensive solution allows swift integration, bypassing months of internal R&D.

  • Deep AI expertise: Scale's pioneering work in RLHF has enabled them to develop LLMs that overcome typical control and performance risks, making them suitable for customer-facing applications.

  • Market-leading catalog capabilities: Good item health is essential for great product discovery experiences. Scale's deep expertise in attribute tagging across every major product category powers various use cases, optimizing the search experience.

  • instacart
  • pinterest
  • faire
  • square
  • paypal

Trusted by leading e-commerce brandsMeet our customers

Get Started Today