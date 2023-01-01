Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Synthetic
Boost ML performance with diverse and realistic synthetic data.
Why Synthetic
Enhancing model performance by complementing real-world datasets
Augmenting Data
Augment ground-truth training data with infinite varieties of synthetic data and seamlessly integrate with existing ML data pipelines.
Boost Model Performance
Create synthetic datasets from scratch, or combine synthetic and real data to enhance performance on key edge cases.
Close the Reality Gap
Leverage Scale's unique human-in-the-loop synthetic data generation process to create realistic synthetic data.
Privacy and Bias Avoidance
Overcome data privacy and bias issues with synthetic data generated according to specified parameter distributions.
Leverage Your Data
Seamlessly integrate your synthetic data with Scale’s ecosystem of data-centric ML products to get the most out of your data.
Rapid Prototyping
Reduce data collection, curation, and annotation wait times to enable faster experimentation and prototyping.
DATA INPUTS
Supported Data Types
2D
3D
How It Works
Build Better Datasets
“Kodiak uses synthetic data not as an alternative to real-world data, but as a complement; Scale Synthetic is an important enabler of that approach. By using Scale Synthetic to efficiently generate a large number of rare edge cases, the Kodiak Driver leverages the best of both real and synthetic data. Everything integrates seamlessly with our existing data labeling pipeline and data”
Derek Phillips
Senior Software Engineer, Kodiak Robotics