Synthetic

Boost ML performance with diverse and realistic synthetic data.

Why Synthetic

Enhancing model performance by complementing real-world datasets

  • data icon

    Augmenting Data

    Augment ground-truth training data with infinite varieties of synthetic data and seamlessly integrate with existing ML data pipelines.

  • gauge icon

    Boost Model Performance

    Create synthetic datasets from scratch, or combine synthetic and real data to enhance performance on key edge cases.

  • person icon

    Close the Reality Gap

    Leverage Scale's unique human-in-the-loop synthetic data generation process to create realistic synthetic data.

  • shield icon

    Privacy and Bias Avoidance

    Overcome data privacy and bias issues with synthetic data generated according to specified parameter distributions.

  • labels icon

    Leverage Your Data

    Seamlessly integrate your synthetic data with Scale’s ecosystem of data-centric ML products to get the most out of your data.

  • efficiency icon

    Rapid Prototyping

    Reduce data collection, curation, and annotation wait times to enable faster experimentation and prototyping.

DATA INPUTS

Supported Data Types

2D

3D

How It Works

Build Better Datasets

how synthetic works
“Kodiak uses synthetic data not as an alternative to real-world data, but as a complement; Scale Synthetic is an important enabler of that approach. By using Scale Synthetic to efficiently generate a large number of rare edge cases, the Kodiak Driver leverages the best of both real and synthetic data. Everything integrates seamlessly with our existing data labeling pipeline and data”

Derek Phillips

Senior Software Engineer, Kodiak Robotics

Customers

Trusted by World Class Companies

  • microsoft
  • faire
  • brex
  • etsy
  • general-motors
  • flexport
  • instacart
  • cellareye
  • openai
  • paypal
  • sap
  • square
  • toyota
  • airforce
  • usarmy
  • luminar
  • lyft
  • linkedin
  • nuro
  • pinterest
  • skydio

Get Labeled Data Today!