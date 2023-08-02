Scale is growing.
Grow with Us.
Join us as we accelerate the development of AI applications
600
5
Inmense
Our Mission
The age of AI is here. Generative AI has the potential to unseat incumbents, catapult new leaders, or solidify existing moats.
Every industry, from the private sector to public sector is rethinking their strategies to incorporate AI. Despite this explosion in interest, there is no blueprint for organizations to go from inception to deployment for their AI initiatives.
Our products for image annotation, semantic segmentation, 3D point cloud annotation, and LIDAR and RADAR annotation are used by industry leaders and provide world-class accuracy.
Our proprietary Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models with high-quality data. We then apply our experience partnering with leading AI companies building these models to help more organizations customize and apply AI in their organizations.
Our Internal Core Values
Our credos provide a framework for us to make decisions and work effectively as a team, ensuring we are aligned in executing on our mission.
Earn Customer Love
We are passionate about our customers and devoted to their success. We know that customer trust and confidence is earned, not given, with every interaction, every delivery, and every time we solve a customer problem.
Intellectual Rigor, Open Mind
We think in clear verifiable hypotheses and continuously obtain data that validates or refutes them. We ask questions and challenge assumptions to get consistently to the truth.
Ambition Shapes Reality
We are extremely ambitious in what we can accomplish. We set high standards, expecting to fail in the short-term but knowing that failure guides us to learn and ultimately succeed.
Team Flow
We are energized by each other’s success and actively invest in others with care, candor, and focus. Ideas flow openly between us because we treat each other with trust and respect.
Ownership Is The Job
We think like owners. We embody expansive ownership and are big believers in our ability to drive outcomes and enact change.
Run Through Walls
We are undaunted by barriers and race towards overcoming them. We step outside of our comfort zone, test our ideas, and do the hard work to get to the right solution to a hard problem.
Why Not Faster?
We move with agility and intent, and swiftly make two-way door decisions that allow us to learn faster, adapt quickly, and ultimately do more.
Results Speak Loudest
We define goals with intent and evaluate our outcomes with objectivity. At the end of the day, we measure ourselves by our results.
Meet Our Team
No matter the role, everyone at Scale has a unique story to tell.Here are just some of them:
Yuting Duan
Engineering Director
Arun Murthy
Chief Product & Technology Officer
Engage With Our Experts
Experience first-hand the newest advancements to our technology designed to enable the world's leading AV enterprises accelerate AI development.
John Brennan
General Manager
Supporting You To Do Your Best Work
At Scale, we believe your talent and achievements deserve to be met with a supportive community and flexible environment.
Health & Wellbeing
Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.
Personal & Career Growth
Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.
Building Scale Community
We welcome guests to our offices, and you can expect to see Scalien families and friends around. Join local happy hours, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.
Health & Wellbeing
Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.
Personal & Career Growth
Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.
Building Scale Community
We welcome guests to our offices, and you can expect to see Scalien families and friends around. Join local happy hours, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.
Parental Support
Balancing work and family is essential, and Scale understands the importance of having adequate leave policies in place to promote a healthy home and work life.