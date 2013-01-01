Products
Customize Large Language Models
Scale is proud to partner with OpenAI to provide GPT-3.5 fine-tuning for the world’s leading enterprises. We make it easy to customize LLMs with our enterprise platform, high-quality data, and strategic partnerships with the world’s leading model builders including OpenAI and Meta.
Supported Data
Best-in-class data to fuel autonomy
Scale has pioneered in the data labeling industry by combining AI-based techniques with human-in-the-loop, delivering labeled data at unprecedented quality, scalability, and efficiency.
Scale Pioneered RLHF and Fine-Tuning LLMS With Better Data
Scale has worked with OpenAI since 2019 on powering LLMs with better data. Scale's Data Engine has powered most of the leading LLMs, and we are proud to be OpenAI's preferred partner for fine-tuning GPT-3.5 Turbo.
1Base Phase
Scale’s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.
2Improvement Phase
In this phase, the Data Engine ensures new datapoints continually challenge your model and maximally improve performance. To achieve this, Scale offers both automated (ML-based) and manual curation methods.
3Target Phase
Scale helps you collect and curate data targeted to specific scenarios with Natural Language Search and Autotag, we then label that data and improve your model performance on those specific scenarios. Scale helps you close the loop by evaluating your model on scenarios tests.
Your Challenges Are Unique.Your Model Should Be Too.
Base models are trained on publicly available internet data, not on a law firm's private documents, a wealth manager's research reports, or an accounting firm's financial statements. This specific data and context is the key to helping a model go from generic responses to actionable insights for specific use cases.
Customize Your ModelsWith Scale Data Engine
Scale’s Generative AI Data Engine will supercharge your custom LLMs by enabling greater capability, customizability, and safety through properly harnessing the power of your data.
Learn more about the data engine
