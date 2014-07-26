Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Test & EvaluationSafe, Secure Deployment of LLMs
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Government
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
CustomersSee all customers
Pricing →
Donovan
AI-powered decision-making for defense.
ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory
The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.
Michael Burns
Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency