Donovan Trial

AI Digital Staff Officer for defense & intelligence. Free 30-day trial available for verified U.S. government employees.

    Scale Donovan 30-Day Trial

    Scale is pleased to provide U.S. Government employees and military service members access to the Scale Donovan Trial. Donovan is an AI Digital Staff Officer for defense & intelligence that improves decision-making, uncovers insights, and expedites traditional workflows to achieve mission success. Donovan uses AI to ingest and synthesize vast amounts of structured and unstructured data and enables users to make sense of data using simple natural language.
    Trial Includes

    Provisioned license for U.S. government employees and military service members

    Ability to ask unlimited queries and upload up to 100 documents

    Pre-loaded open-source national security and government data sets

    Deployment in classified or unclassified environment

    Dedicated workspace for data to sit in a secure network

    API access to leverage Donovan through existing systems

    Explore Donovan Capabilities

    Ingest structured and unstructured data into Donovan

    Apply AI to ask questions and get insights from data using natural language

    Summarize information and conduct translation for uploaded documents

    Generate reports using Donovan report template

    Understand best practices for prompt engineering with Donovan

    Embed AI capabilities to enhance current workflows 

    Use Pre-Loaded Data Sets

    Experiment with Donovan using pre-loaded public sector data sets

    Technical think tank reports on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing coming out of China

    Commercial and federal reports on counter-trafficking operations

    Technical research reports written in Mandarin

    Unclassified, public assessments of Chinese military capabilities and doctrine from the Defense Intelligence Agency

    Ensure mission success with Scale

    ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.

    Morgan Bishop

    Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory

    The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.

    Michael Burns

    Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

    HOW IT WORKS

    Deploy In Weeks, Not Months

    Donovan ingests your organization’s data wherever it is.

    Cloud, hybrid, or on prem – and no matter the type: emails, intelligence reports, orders, satellite imagery, and more.

    Why Scale

    Achieve AI Overmatch

    Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems – ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

    AI Expertise

    We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic, Cohere) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.

    Continuous Improvement

    Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.

    Flexibility & Speed

    We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.

    Multimodal

    We support both text-based data such as emails and intelligence reports as well as visual data such as satellite imagery or other sensor data.

    Traceability

    Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.

    Agents

    Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information for your outcome.

    SUPPORTED ENVIRONMENTS

    Trusted & Secure

    Scale’s federal ML solutions are authorized and deployed today.

    AWS GovCloud

    DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited(currently In Progress)

    SC2S SIPR

    Available on classified networks

    Infrastructure agnostic

    Kubernetes containerized platform

    PARTNERSHIPS

    Large Language Model Providers

    Scale has partnered to bring the leading large language model providers to U.S. Government networks and use cases. Donovan customers can access a variety of large language models such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5, Cohere's Command, and Meta's Llama 2 to allow users to select the most appropriate model for their mission.

    Use Cases

    AI-Enhanced Mission Effects

    Empowering analysts, operators, and decision-makers.

    Intelligence

    Processing & Alerting at Mission Scale

    Get consistent updates and follow developments on topics of interest to make decisions on the latest reporting.

    Advanced Summary & Translation

    Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents. Reduce the cycle time required to translate, review, and discover relationships across thousands of documents.

    Operations

    Enhanced Course of Action Generation & Decision Making

    Generate courses of action, close decision loops faster, and make informed decisions.

    Advanced Summary & Translation

    Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents and convert orders into NATO format in selected languages.

    Terms & Conditions

    † Scale AI Donovan, support services, professional services, and training are Commercial Computer Software, Commercial Products, and Commercial Services as those terms are defined in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 2.101. US Government Customers and End Users acknowledge and agree that access to and use of Scale software and services, including this Trial Offer are subject to the terms of Scale's Main Services Agreement (MSA) in accordance with FAR 12.212 / Defense FAR Supplement 227.7202. 

    This Scale Donovan Trial Offer is extended to U.S. Government personnel for one fourteen-day period per employee. For FAR Part 10 Market Research purposes concerning the capabilities of commercial Large Language Model platforms for the government. This Trial is not intended for US Government production data or use for official governmental purposes. US Government End Users of this Trial Offer acknowledge and agree that End Users will not attempt to upload US Government Data or to use the Trial for US Government official purposes.  

    Scale offers multiple solutions to support Scale Donovan demonstrations utilizing Agency-specific US government data at up to the CUI level (e.g. Gratuitous Services Agreements; Software Demonstration Agreements). To schedule a demonstration please contact donovan@scale.com.