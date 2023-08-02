The Automotive Foundation Model empowers teams to deliver advanced computer vision capabilities for Autonomous Vehicles to accurately perceive and understand diverse, complex environments in real-time for safe decision making and navigation.

Base Phase Scale\u2019s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.

