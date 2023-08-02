Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Test & EvaluationSafe, Secure Deployment of LLMs
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Government
Solutions
Resources
CustomersSee all customers
Pricing →
Generative AI Data Engine
Scale’s Data Engine enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted, subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.
Placeholder Header
The Automotive Foundation Model empowers teams to deliver advanced computer vision capabilities for Autonomous Vehicles to accurately perceive and understand diverse, complex environments in real-time for safe decision making and navigation.
Base Phase
Scale\u2019s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.
Base Phase
Scale\u2019s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.
Base Phase
Scale\u2019s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.
Key Features Section
The Automotive Foundation Model delivers the most advanced computer vision capabilities tailored specifically for autonomous driving applications.
Ops Center for Quality Control
Real-time visibility into data collection and curation
Subject Matter Experts
Leverage Scale's vetted community to ensure training data quality
Responsible Data Practices
Upholding privacy, fairness, transparency and ethics
Increased Efficiency
Faster, more cost-effective dataset creation
Improved Models
Higher-quality data leads to better generative AI performance
Section
The world’s best experts
Access a global network of 10,000+ hand-picked, proven experts across diverse fields to build the highest quality datasets tailored to your needs.
Tailored dataset curation
Scale’s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.
Generative AI model performance
Scale’s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.