Logistic
Empowering port operators with AI to improve working conditions, decrease costs, and increase throughput.
AI to Automate and Augment Your Operations
Document Processing
Expedite customs clearing and deliveries by accurately extracting data from complex documents in seconds
Line item extraction
Intelligent data insights
No templates needed
Damage Detection
Quickly identify and classify damaged shipments for actionable intervention and prevent delivery of damaged goods.
Classify damage types
Trace damage depth
Track and manage inventories
Logistics Robotics
Locate, track, and move inventory with robots to enhance worker safety and accelerate shipment processing.
Locate and identify object
Transport inventories
Autonomous mobile robots
Strengthen Your Supply Chain with AI for Logistics
Improve Operational Efficiency
Automate document processing, inventory management, and intervention workflows with highly accurate AI solutions and tools.
Accelerate Speed to Delivery
Upgrade delivery times for your customers with faster decisions, better data from across your supply chain.
Reduce Compliance Risk
Accurate data extraction with intelligent document processing reduces exposure to Customs inspections, delays, and fines.
