Empowering port operators with AI to improve working conditions, decrease costs, and increase throughput.

AI to Automate and Augment Your Operations

Document Processing

Expedite customs clearing and deliveries by accurately extracting data from complex documents in seconds

    Line item extraction

    Intelligent data insights

    No templates needed

Damage Detecion

Quickly identify and classify damaged shipments for actionable intervention and prevent delivery of damaged goods.

    Classify damage types

    Trace damage depth

    Track and manage inventories

Logistic Robotics

Locate, track, and move inventory with robots to enhance worker safety and accelerate shipment processing.

    Locate and identify object

    Transport inventories

    Autonomous mobile robots

Strengthen Your Supply Chain with AI for Logistics

Improve Operational Efficiency

Automate document processing, inventory management, and intervention workflows with highly accurate AI solutions and tools.

Accelerate Speed to Delivery

Upgrade delivery times for your customers with faster decisions, better data from across your supply chain.

Reduce Compliance Risk

Accurate data extraction with intelligent document processing reduces exposure to Customs inspections, delays, and fines.

Trusted by Cutting Edge Logistics Leaders

01

Flexport relies on Scale Document AI to process logistics documents.

02

Extract data from commercial invoices at high quality and speed.

