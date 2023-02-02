Pricing

Power AI With Your Data.

Pricing

Power AI With Your Data.

Enterprise
Ideal for strategic AI initiatives.
Enterprise-grade quality & SLAs
Access both the Data Engine and Enterprise Generative AI Platform
Dedicated customer operations support
Scale Data Engine
Data Annotation by your own workforce or Scale's + Data Management
Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform
E-Commerce AI
Forge
Self-Serve Data Engine
Ideal for experimental or research projects.
Annotate and manage data for your ML projects in one place
Optimize annotation spend and quality
Pay as you go via credit card
Data Annotation: Bring your own workforce
First 1,000 labeling units at no cost
Get Started
Data Management
Upload and curate the first 10,000 images at no cost
Get Started

Trusted by the world's most ambitious AI teams.
Meet our customers

Scale discs

The future of your industry starts here.

Book a demo
Build AI