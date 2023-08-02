Training Data for
Autonomous Robotics

Powering Computer Vision for manufacturing with highly accurate training and validation data.
    Generate stunning product imagery, social media ads, and lifestyle pictures in seconds.

    Features section blurred background
    Environment Perception

    Inventory Handling

    Inventory Sorting

    Predictive Maintenance

    Quality Control

    Logistics Management

    PLATFORM FEATURES

    A Comprehensive Set of Tools

    Built by machine learning engineers for machine learning engineers, our rich set of tools can handle a wide range of labeling requirements.

    Why Scale

    Experiment with new themes, seasons, and locations.

    Create unique customizable scenes to generate product images that align with brand values and product identity.

    Flexible Annotation

    Instant Feedback Loop

    Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead.

    Proven Scalability

    Exponential Ramp

    Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.

    QUALITY ASSURANCE

    Best-In-Class Quality

    Industry leading quality datasets safe-guarded against ever-changing, messy, real-life data.

    Custom Curriculums and Student Tutors

    Autonomous Robotics tasks submitted to the platform are first pre-labeled by our proprietary ML-model, then manually reviewed by highly trained workers depending on the ML model confidence scores. All tasks receive additional layers of both human and ML-driven checks.

    The resulting accuracy is consistently higher than what a human or synthetic labeling approach can achieve independently.

    Get Started in Seconds

    Produce infinitely creative images for ads, social media campaigns, and product detail pages. No coding required.

    Scale discs

    Build AI