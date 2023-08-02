Measuring safety

with WMDB

WMDB is a benchmark designed by Scale Al and the Center for AI Safety (the creators behind MMLU). This benchmark helps to better understand the ability of large language models (LLMs) to aid malicious actors in creating dangerous biological and cyber weapons by measuring non-info hazardous correlated knowledge contained by the models across these domains.



Taken together with a study of novel unlearning approaches, WMDB should help to defend against LLM misuse while maintaining the model's educational and productive capabilities.



We ran evaluations with the WMDB benchmark across select public models and have ranked them here based on performance. Click on any of these models to see a breakdown of how they performed.