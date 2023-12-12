Advanced Settings
Each use case comes with a different set of project settings.
Pipeline
Setting Name
Description
Shared by all pipelines
Auto redo rejected tasks
Automatically redo rejected audits with a 50% surcharge for the redos
Language requirement
Specify the language requirement for labelers in your project (default: English)
Language fluency
Specify if you need a higher degree of language fluency (default: Basic)
Inherit labelers
Inherit labelers from another projects
Edge case alert
Allow labelers to surface edge cases
Common errors updates
Automatically convert rejected audits into common errors in instruction
Common confusions
Warn labelers when picking commonly confused category options based on your audits
Percentile for promotion (%)
Specifies the percentile for promotion to reviewer
Percentile for initial stage demotion (%)
Specifies the percentile for initial stage labelers to be screened off the project
Percentile for review stage demotion (%)
Specifies the percentile for review stage labelers to be demoted to initial stage labelers on the project
Standard pipeline
Additional layers of reviews
Specify the additional number of reviews needed
Consensus pipeline
Additional layers of reviews
Specify the additional number of reviews needed
Additional attempts for consensus
Specify the number of initial labeler responses to collect. A consensus result will be calculated based on these responses.
Reviews confidence threshold percentile (%)
Specify the confidence threshold for the review stage. If the task's confidence is lower than the threshold, then the task will get an additional layer of review.
Generation pipeline
Additional responses to collect
Specify the number of final responses to be returned per task