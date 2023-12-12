Advanced Settings

Each use case comes with a different set of project settings.

Pipeline

Setting Name

Description

Shared by all pipelines

Auto redo rejected tasks

Automatically redo rejected audits with a 50% surcharge for the redos

Language requirement

Specify the language requirement for labelers in your project (default: English)

Language fluency

Specify if you need a higher degree of language fluency (default: Basic)

Inherit labelers

Inherit labelers from another projects

Edge case alert

Allow labelers to surface edge cases

Common errors updates

Automatically convert rejected audits into common errors in instruction

Common confusions

Warn labelers when picking commonly confused category options based on your audits

Percentile for promotion (%)

Specifies the percentile for promotion to reviewer

Percentile for initial stage demotion (%)

Specifies the percentile for initial stage labelers to be screened off the project

Percentile for review stage demotion (%)

Specifies the percentile for review stage labelers to be demoted to initial stage labelers on the project

Standard pipeline

Additional layers of reviews

Specify the additional number of reviews needed

Consensus pipeline

Additional layers of reviews

Specify the additional number of reviews needed

Additional attempts for consensus

Specify the number of initial labeler responses to collect. A consensus result will be calculated based on these responses.

Reviews confidence threshold percentile (%)

Specify the confidence threshold for the review stage. If the task's confidence is lower than the threshold, then the task will get an additional layer of review.

Generation pipeline

Additional responses to collect

Specify the number of final responses to be returned per task

